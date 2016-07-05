ISLAMABAD: With construction costs estimated at $260 million, Gwadar International Airport would be capable of handling the largest of passenger planes including the A380 Boeing jet.

The entire amount would come in the form of a grant from the Chinese government, the Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was informed in its recently held meeting here.

Additionally, the Chinese government has given a grant of $10 million for building the Pakistan-China Vocational and Technical Training Institute to help locals acquire skills.

Gwadar Port Authority Chairman also informed the committee that the water problem of Gwadar was being sorted out with the construction of Sawad dam where water would be provided to Gwadar through a 83km pipeline and the water shortage of Gwadar would be resolved in that manner.