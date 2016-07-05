LAHORE - Participants in an awareness session urged to plant maximum trees, not to waste clean water, keep surroundings clean and avoid the use of plastic bags.

Laudato Si Caritas Lahore chapter organized a session on climate change in collaboration with Catholic Youth Ministry, which was attended by about 150 youth members.

Rev. Fr. Liam, a Columbian Priest, facilitated the awareness session and involved youth to be part of this campaign for raising voice to save our common home.

He encouraged participants for tree plantation drive and urged the participants to keep environment clean. Rev. Fr. Jahanzeb, Director Catholic Youth Ministry assured to organize such programs to create awareness about environment clean.

Rojar Noor Alam Diocesan Program Coordinator - Caritas Pakistan Lahore chapter thanked all participants especially youth for their active participation and encouraged them to set example for others through their initiatives for saving the earth.