China to set two more wind power plants in Sindh

ISLAMABAD (INP): China Three Gorges Corp (CTG), one of the world’s largest energy companies, plans to start construction of two more wind power plants in Sindh later this month, officials said. The two projects, with a designed capacity of 49.5 megawatts each, are among the 21 energy cooperation projects under the early harvest program of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC). The company completed a wind power plant in 2014 on a Build-Own-Operate model at a cost of $130.279 million. China Three Gorges South Asia Investment, a subsidiary of the CTG’s international arm, will invest $224 million in the two projects, which are to be completed in 18 months in the Jhimpir area of southern Thatta district. It’s hoped they will ease the country’s power shortfall, according to Wu Di, head of the administration department of the Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan, the first phase of its wind energy project.

Capital traders for promulgation of rent control act through ordinance

ISLAMABAD (INP): Local traders have called upon the government to urgently promulgate a balanced rent control act in the federal capital through an ordinance as the absence of such a law in Islamabad is creating problems for tenants including traders and giving rise to rent disputes. Addressing a meeting of traders, Khalid Choudhary, Former Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Secretary Traders action committee said that Traders of Federal Capital have since long been demanding for promulgation of a new rent law in Islamabad to facilitate the tenants and Land Lords as the existing law is totally skewed in favour of Land Lords due to which the tenants traders always feel insecure. He said ICCI Sub Committee for traders in consultation with stake holders had prepared a consensus draft of a new rent law, which is lying in standing committee of National Assembly for debate since long.

Mian Abdul Mannan member National Assembly made efforts and processed law proposal as a private bill, he said.

Khalid Choudhary also said that during election campaign, all parties had made promulgation of a new rent law act in Islamabad as a part of their manifestoes, but now MNA’s of both Political Parties adopted complete silence on this important matter, which is creating concerns in stake holders.

Khalid Choudhary stressed for urgent promulgation of new rent control act in Islamabad through an ordinance and appealed for putting in abeyance the present cases in court for expulsion of traders till the promulgation of new law.

Hesco BoD for ensuring 100 percent

recovery of arrears

HYDERABAD (APP): The Board of Directors of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has asked the management to ensure the 100 percent recovery of outstanding dues with improvement of the transmission lines in order to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to power consumers. The HESCO informed here on Monday that the Board of Directors reviewed the technical and financial matters and directed the management to further improve performance. The members of the board unanimously agreed to review the detection cases of the consumers, address their grievances and initiate action against power thieves according to existing law. They also directed the formation of special teams at head office and circle offices for scrutiny of the electricity bills of the consumers and recovery of outstanding amount against defaulters. The members of the board also emphasised the need of establishment of new grid stations as well as installation of AMR Meters at industrials, commercial and domestic connections.

so that correct electricity bills could be prepared with correct meter reading.

They also underlined the need of adopting gentle behaviour with the consumers with resolving of their genuine complaints at the earliest. They also asked further activation of HESCO helpline 118. They also asked the management to put the entire HESCO staff on alert during expected heavy rains of the monsoon season and launching of mass campaign for consumers of adopting precautionary measures during the downpour.

Shortfall expected in cotton crop 2016-17 season: KCA

KARACHI (APP): The Karachi Cotton Association has expressed its concern over the devastating cotton crop failure in cotton season 2015-16 and expected shortfall in cotton crop 2016-17 season.

Keeping in view the situation, the local textile industry is compiled to import row cotton from abroad to meet its requirement of basic raw material and ensure its contribution towards achieving the target of export fixed through exports of value added products as well as earning much needed foreign exchange for the country, said a statement on Monday.

However, due to payment of three per cent Custom Duty and one per cent additional duty on import of cotton, cost of the basic raw material of the textile industry i.e. imported cotton is considerably increased due to which the local textile industry is unable to compete in the international markets.

Reiterating its firm stand to ensure free trading policy in cotton that is free export and free import of cotton without any quantitative and qualitative restrictions, the KCA strongly urges upon for waiving all duties and taxes on import of cotton immediately in order to provide an opportunity to the local industry to meet their requirement of raw material from abroad in the backdrop of shortage of cotton crop at home and make their business competitive.

The KCA also urges for taking concrete measures in all directions to increase cotton production in the years to come so as to meet the rising requirement of the local industry as well as leave adequate surplus cotton for exports to keep presence of Pakistan cotton in the international market and earn much needed foreign exchange for the country. The provision of export surplus will ensure international price

of cotton to the Pakistani growers.

Provinces need to formulate sustainable agriculture policy: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD (APP): Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Monday underlined the need for formulation of sustainable agriculture policy by the provinces, which had been fully empowered to move forward with pro-active approach to ensure food security.

“Despite passage of 18th Amendment of the Constitution in Pakistan, provinces have so far failed to introduce new agriculture, environment and food security policies,” Chairman FPCCI Standing Committee on Horticulture Exports, Ahmad Jawad said.

According to a news release, he said provinces direly need to introduce sustainable agriculture policy so as to ensure food security and quality seeds of wheat, rice, cotton and vegetables. “If we stayed where we are today in terms of cropped area and yield per hectare, we will have 30% less food available per capita in next two decades.”

Food security could be achieved by addressing the problems of pests, rural poverty, degraded fertile, depleted ground water along with tackling the issue of eroded biodiversity. He said in order to banish the rural poverty “We need to revisit our priorities which could be done with major chunk of investment in field of research and technologies to benefit the small land holders.

Oil prices edge up as Brent pushes

further above $50

LONDON (AFP): Crude prices edged up on Monday, building on recent gains with Brent holding above $50 after Nigerian militants claimed fresh attacks on the country's oil infrastructure. Prices see-sawed last week, plunging in the immediate aftermath of Britain's shock decision to leave the European Union but rallying after central banks worldwide vowed support to financial markets. At about 1045 GMT, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 13 cents at $49.12, while Brent rose 16 cents to $50.51. Analysts said trading was light Monday owing to the Independence Day holiday in the United States. "Rebels from the 'Niger Delta Avengers' made renewed attacks on oil facilities at the weekend, meaning that hopes of any prolonged ceasefire have proven illusory," said analysts at Commerzbank. "The subject of supply outages will keep the market on tenterhooks for some time yet, in other words, thereby lending support to prices," they said.

Nigerian production is now at 30-year lows, noted Accendo Markets analysts Michael van Dulken and Augustin Eden, and this, they said, easily outweighed a rise in operational US drilling rigs which exercised mild downward pressure on world oil prices.

The commodity rallied at the end of last week as news filtered through of an attack on a restaurant in Dhaka, which compounded worries about terrorism days after suicide bombers hit Istanbul airport.

On Sunday, a Nigerian rebel group claimed five attacks on the country's oil and gas infrastructure, threatening to scupper efforts to boost production.

The Niger Delta Avengers have been bombing pipelines in a bid to win a bigger share of crude revenue and political autonomy for the Delta region. The attacks have hit output from Africa's largest oil producer.

EY Services oil and gas analyst Sanjeev Gupta said dealers were also keeping an eye on the release Friday of US economic data, including on employment in the world's top oil consuming nation.