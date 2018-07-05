Share:

DADU : Sacrifices of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders and workers restored the democracy in the country.

These views were expressed by PPP candidate from PS-85 Barrister Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq in a local gathering here on Wednesday.

He said that the PPP fully believed in the democratic norms and have deep roots among the masses because of its services for them. He said that our party had provided all basic facilities to people of Sindh. Mujeeb said that the PPP always served the masses by providing health facilities, education, new colleges, Pakistan cards and Benazir Bhutto cards for help them.

MACHINES DISTRIBUTIONS

Around 20 sewing machines were distributed in the city here on Wednesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) district Ladies Wing President Haseena Leghari distributed the sewing machines on the directives of former chief minister Liaqat Ali Jatoi, PTI candidate from NA-234 Tahseel Mehar and Tahseel Khair.

She said that we will succeed in general elections. Haseena said that she spent one decade with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) but she was neglected by the party leadership.

PTI Vice President Salma Lumbar, General Secretary Rasheeda Jokhio and Nisha Noman were present on the occasion.