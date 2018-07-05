Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police arrested 1279 persons during the ongoing year after the registration of 1177 cases against them and recovered cache of narcotics, liquor, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said that Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi directed all the police officials to ensure effective crackdown against those involved in possessing illegal weapons, drug peddling and bootlegging activities. Owing hard work of the police, a total of 1279 persons were held for their alleged involvement in such crimes.

A total of 753 accused were held after registration of 660 cases for their involvement in drug pushing and bootlegging activities while a total of 176.110 kilogram hashish, 28.382 kilogram heroin, 2.617 kilogram opium, 199 gram ice, 13653 wine bottles were recovered from them. Similarly, the police arrested 526 persons after the registration of 517 cases for possessing illegal weapons and recovered 25 rifles, 30 guns/carbine, 444 pistols/revolvers, 32 daggers and 4594 rounds.

While reviewing this performance, SSP Islamabad has appreciated and directed all police officials for renewed efforts to curb such practices and to help the society to get rid from such a menace. He said that performance in this regards would be reviewed on a continuous basis.