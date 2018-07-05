Share:

islamabad - National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Wednesday organized a Muzakra on “The Sufi Route in 21st Century” here at its media centre.

Speakers including Dr Tanvir Anjum and Mussarrat Youssuf discussed about the “The Sufi Route in 21st Century”. They said that, “We live in an age when science and technology have brought mankind not only great material advances, but also a deep cynicism towards the religious and spiritual aspects of life”.

“On one hand, the success of the “scientific method” has set limitations on what are considered to be useful and practical fields of study” the speakers added.

They further said that “We are taught to believe that only that which the outer senses can perceive and which the rational mind can analyze, are worthy of being called ‘the truth”. They said that Sufism is a path of spiritual advancement. “By a process of purification, Sufi practices allow light to enter our hearts and our faculties of perception” they said.

The discussion was also followed by Mehfil-E-Samaa. Awais Niazi and party mesmerized the audience with their renditions of famous Kalaam.

“Muzakra” is a bi-monthly programme in which guest speakers bring their literary, intellectual, cultural and social works before the audience and the audience engages with them to explore, elaborate and also to critique it.