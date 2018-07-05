Share:

islamabad - The result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II Annual Examination, 2018 of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) which was held in the months of March-April will be announced on July 6 (Friday) at 2:30 pm.

Minister for Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh will be the Chief Guest on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. The result notifications would be conveyed through SMS to all the candidates, who have provided their cell phone numbers in their admission forms.

Further, the result will be available on federal board’s website www.fbise.edu.pk and will also be available on SMS unified code 5050. The candidates will be required to send SMS in the following format FB<space> [roll number]. Result cards to all the candidates would be issued the very next day and regular candidates would get these from their respective institutions. Result cards of ex-private would be sent at their given mailing address.

If the result card is not received by any ex-private candidate by July 16, he/she may request the Controller Examination (Secrecy) in writing for issuance of his/her result card which will be issued free of cost within 30 days after declaration of result.

In order to facilitate the candidates the federal board has extended the facility of submitting online applications for issuance of migration certificate (NOC), rechecking of papers, verification of result cards/certificate, duplicate result card and correction of roll number slips.