rawalpindi - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Wednesday has hinted that he will reveal to the nation the differences between him and his former party chief Main Nawaz Sharif after announcement of NAB court judgment for Avenfield apartments on July 6.

“I had warned Nawaz Sharif repeatedly to not launch verbal attacks on the Pakistan Army and the judiciary in Panama case. He did listen to my advice and is now facing the consequences,” said Nisar while addressing a corner meeting in Taxila on Wednesday.

He said that the party chief had claimed that issuing statements against the institutions is not the party stance but never clarified who was unknown spokesman of the party involved in launching tirade against army and the judiciary.

He said he had tried his best to bar Mian Nawaz Sharif from maligning institutions but the former stopped inviting him (Nisar) in party sessions and meetings. Nisar refused to accept that he had made any statement that hurt Mian Nawaz Sharif and lamented that he was continuously ignored by the party premier. He also criticised Nawaz for issuing dangerous statements about the Mumbai attack.

“I will open my lips over the differences between Nawaz Sharif and I after the Avenfield apartments verdict on July 6,” he said. He said he condemned the arrest of PML-N candidate Engineer Qamar ul Islam by NAB. Coming hard on Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chaudhry Nisar said she spoke without realising that her words caused serious blows to the party.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who is contesting elections from NA-59, NA-63, PP-10 and PP-12 as an independent candidate, claimed he is being given a warm welcome by public in all meetings.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said he will win from all the constituencies with the public vote.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also denied making any such statement about the party in which he likened the leadership to a donkey. “I never refer to even a child in such disrespectful manner,” he said. Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan asked the public to stamp on the jeep on July 25.