KABUL - The Afghan army continued mopping-up operations against militants and killed 132 Taliban insurgents in latest raids on their supply lines and the group’s mid-level command structure, the Defence Ministry said Wednesday.

Some 132 militants were killed and 28 others wounded during military operations and airstrikes in Afghanistan since early Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

The Afghan army waged 10 military and cleanup operations and 89 night raids and small-scale operations led by army’s commandos in 15 of the country’s 34 provinces, according to the statement.

In southern Uruzgan province, 37 Taliban militants were killed and 14 others wounded during ground operations and airstrikes in Khas Uruzgan district.

Thirty-two militants were killed and two others wounded in similar incidents in Shah Wali Kot district of neighboring Kandahar province.

“A Taliban weapon facilitator named Mullah Ezatullah was among the killed militants in Shah Wali Kot operation and the security forces also destroyed two militants’ vehicles,” the statement said.

In southern Helmand province, seven Taliban militants were killed after army personnel supported by military helicopters pounded Taliban hideouts in Sar Boland and Trikh Nawar areas of restive Nad Ali district. The security forces seized weapons and ammunition and destroyed a vehicle in the raid.

In Bala Buluk district of western Farah province, four Taliban were killed and seven others wounded and two vehicles were destroyed after the army’s warplanes struck Taliban positions.

Twelve Taliban militants, including a Taliban divisional commander named Rafiullah, were killed and three militants injured during operations in Qara Bagh district and on the outskirts of provincial capital Ghazni city, of eastern Ghazni province. More than 30 militants were killed and many others wounded in separate military operations and airstrikes elsewhere in the country.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been on the rampage since the beginning of 2015 when the Afghan security forces assumed full responsibilities of security from the U.S. and NATO troops.

The militants also intensified attacks against security forces and staged coordinated large-scale attacks against Afghan cities and districts after they launched a yearly rebel offensive on April 25.

Army bomb disposal squads also defused 128 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and landmines within the past 24 hours, according to the statement.

The Taliban militant group has yet to make comments on the reports. The statement did not disclose if there were any casualties on the side of security forces.

In addition, three militants of Islamic State (IS) were killed following two airstrikes in Manogai and Pech districts of eastern Kunar province.

ATTACK KILL THREE GOVT EMPLOYEES

Militants have attacked and killed three government employees in Burka district of the northern Baghlan province on Wednesday, district Governor Mawlawi Shamsul Haq Shahab said.

“A group of armed militants attacked a house in Burka district early this morning and opened fire killing three government employees and injuring two others,” Shahab told Xinhua. All the victims belonged to the department in charge of issuing National Identity card to eligible voters ahead of parliamentary elections slated for Oct 20.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, the district government didn’t rule out the involvement of Taliban militants who are active in parts of Baghlan province including the troubled Burka district. Taliban militants abducted four employees of National Identity Card Department from Baharak district of the northern Takhar province a couple of days ago but freed three of them on Wednesday, according to local officials.

TENSIONS RISE AS PROTEST TURNS VIOLENT

Reuters adds: At least one person was killed and nine were wounded in the Afghan province of Faryab on Wednesday during a protest that underlined the tension between powerful regional leaders and President Ashraf Ghani ahead of elections due in October.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Maiman, the capital of the northern province of Faryab, to demand the release of a prominent militia commander close to General Abdul Rashid Dostum, the ethnic Uzbek vice president who is in exile in Turkey. The commander, area police chief Nizamuddin Qaisari, was arrested after a violent dispute during a meeting with leaders of government security forces on Monday, drawing angry protests from Dostum’s supporters.

The dispute has highlighted fragile security in Faryab, where Islamic State fighters have gained a foothold, battling militia commanders loosely affiliated with the government. Dostum, in exile in Turkey after accusations that he ordered a political opponent to be tortured and sexually assaulted, issued a statement calling for the release of Qaisari and warning that the province, on the border with Turkmenistan, could collapse in chaos.

The protest descended into violence when protesters tried to force their way into governor’s compound and security forces fired in the air to stop them, said Karim Yourish, spokesperson for the provincial police.

But the head of a provincial council, Mohammad Tahir Rahmani, said at least one person was killed and eight wounded in the firing, which then prompting the crowd to break into the compound.

“We were trying to control the protesters and have a peaceful protest, but unfortunately it turned violent after security forces opened fire,” Rahmani said, adding that one member of the provincial council was among the injured.

The trouble underlines the important role that Dostum plays in politics despite the international outrage that prompted his departure from Afghanistan last year.

Since his exile, there have been regular reports that he will return to Afghanistan, where he commands loyalty among ethnic Uzbeks who make up a significant minority in the north of the country. With parliamentary elections due in October and presidential elections due early next year, there has been growing tension between powerful regional leaders, like Dostum, and Ghani’s Western-backed government in Kabul.

This week, Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province, who stepped down in March after a months-long standoff with the central government, announced a new opposition movement called the Grand National Coalition of Afghanistan.