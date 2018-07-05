Share:

LAHORE - Police registered at least 136 cases against 946 workers of different political parties for violating the code of conduct devised by the Election Commission of Pakistan for the general elections 2018.

A police spokesman on Wednesday said that the police action was taken against the violators during the last 10 days across the province. The police registered cases against 429 workers of PTI, 134 of PML-N, and 22 workers of PPP. Also, at least 361 workers and supporters of other political parties and independent candidates were also booked by police for violating the election code of conduct.

Earlier, the Punjab Police Inspector General had directed all the RPOs, DPOs, and CPOs to ensure transparency in their respective districts and regions during the election process. The police were also ordered to take strictly legal action against violators of the code of conduct without any discrimination.

­Meanwhile, the Investigation Wing of police department smashed 315 criminal gangs and arrested their 775 members involved in dacoity, murder and other heinous crimes during crackdown against criminals during the last six months.

According to APP, the police also recovered stolen property worth Rs 221 million besides illegal weapons from their possession. The police traced 2652 cases besides 157 notorious accused of murder cases have been challaned.

The police have also arrested 2968 proclaimed offenders, in which, 707 involved in heinous cases and 1166 court absconders and total 21100 cases have been challaned.