KARACHI - The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday refused an application moved by the accused seeking order to display video footage of the press conference of the Rangers officers regarding alleged recovery of arms and explosives during a raid on Nine Zero, the MQM headquarters in Azizabad.

The hearing of the case was conducted in the judicial complex inside the Central Jail Karachi. The court rejected the applicants moved by the accused after hearing final arguments from both the sides. The court on its order has stated that the TV programmes cannot be considered as evidence in the case. The court also rejected bail applications filed by Faisal Mota and others after hearing final argument.

The court also directed the prosecution to produce the further evidence against the accused. According to the prosecution, the paramilitary force had arrested Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) senior leader Amir Khan and 26 other armed suspects, including Faisal Mehmood alias Mota who was sentenced to death in absentia in the journalist Wali Babar murder case, during a raid on March 11, 2015.

Earlier, the defence counsel Muhammad Jiwani and Mushtaq Ahmed argued that Rangers officers had held a press conference in the Khursheed Begum Hall wherein they claimed the alleged recovery of explosives and illegal weapons.

They further argued that the press conference was televised by private television channels and requested that the recording of the same may also be played in the open court in the presence of the two prosecution witnesses, both the Rangers officials. They argued that the suspects were arrested from their homes and that no weapons or explosives, as claimed by the Rangers were recovered from their possession therefore, around a dozen cases registered against them were false.

On the other hand, the Rangers prosecutor argued that the CD in question could not be displayed in the open court at the present stage of trial, adding that the defence counsel should have sought such permission earlier.