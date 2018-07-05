Share:

MOSCOW - England became the last team to qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals after a dramatic penalty shootout as favourites Brazil and fancied France trained their sights on their last-eight opponents.

England's victory against Colombia takes Gareth Southgate's team into what looks like a winnable match against Sweden, who edged out Switzerland 1-0 earlier on Tuesday.

Both teams are in the bottom half of the draw in Russia, along with the host nation and Croatia, with England the only former winners of the four teams. The top half contains more heavyweights, with 1998 champions France taking on two-time winners Uruguay and Brazil set to face Belgium.

On a dramatic night in Moscow's Spartak Stadium, England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a key save from Carlos Bacca before Eric Dier's spot-kick gave England their first-ever win on penalties at a World Cup at the fourth attempt -- ending the jinx that has dogged them for so long.

The Sun tabloid coined his save the "Hand of Jord", harking back to Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" incident in 1986, when the Argentine used his hand to put the ball into the net against England. "It's the headline we have waited a lifetime to write... England win on penalties (Yes really!)," the paper said. Southgate said he was already looking forward to Saturday's quarter-final against Sweden in Samara, with a last-four clash against either Croatia or Russia up for grabs. "This was special but I want us to go on," said Southgate, whose own penalty miss saw England lose to Germany in the semi-finals of Euro 96 at Wembley. "Sweden is another team we have a poor record against. We have underestimated them for years. They have created their own story and made history. I don't want to go home yet."

Janne Andersson's Sweden have recovered well from a heartbreaking group-stage defeat by Germany, seeing off Mexico before edging out Switzerland 1-0 in the last 16. RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg grabbed the only goal of a tight encounter midway through the second half to send his country into the quarters for the first time since the 1994 side who finished third in the United States.

For all the drama around England, the winner of the tournament is more likely to come from the top half of the draw, where the teams can boast a combined eight tournament wins. Favourites Brazil will come up against Belgium's 'golden generation' in Kazan on Friday while an exciting young France side spearheaded by Kylian Mbappe take on a shrewd Uruguay outfit in Nizhny Novgorod.

Much of the focus surrounding Brazil's bid for a record-extending sixth world title has inevitably been on Neymar. But the world's most expensive player has hit the headlines as much for his perceived play-acting as for the on-pitch performances that have helped his side ease into the last eight without ever being seriously troubled. Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio said the stoppages caused by Neymar's antics stalled his team during their 2-0 last-16 loss to Brazil, claiming the Paris Saint-Germain forward's reaction to Miguel Layun stepping on his leg was a "shame for football".

Belgium were on the brink of another major tournament failure when trailing 2-0 with 21 minutes to play, only for a magnificent breakway goal by Nacer Chadli in the fourth minute of injury-time to cap a stunning fightback. Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens and Kevin De Bruyne are likely to give Brazil's defence the biggest test of their campaign so far, although the South Americans have only conceded once in four matches. "This is the sort of game you dream about as a little boy and we can enjoy it from the first second," said Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. France never got out of first gear in easing through the group stage, but turned on the style as Mbappe dazzled in a classic 4-3 victory over Argentina to set up the clash with Uruguay. "We have been preparing for months, for weeks to play matches like that," said France coach Didier Deschamps.

Uruguay's success has been built on a solid defence led by Atletico Madrid pair Jose Gimenez and Diego Godin, with the old-fashioned strike partnership of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani doing the damage at the other end with five goals between them.

No South American side have won on European soil since a Pele-inspired Brazil 60 years ago, but in a World Cup of shocks and surprises, nothing can be taken for granted.

A glance at quarter-finalists

Uruguay vs France

One of only two teams to win all four games so far, Uruguay boast one of the meanest defences in Russia marshalled by talismanic captain Diego Godin, and a lethal strikeforce in Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez. Cavani's fitness is the big concern ahead of Friday's meeting. The Paris Saint-Germain striker limped off with a calf injury after scoring twice to end Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal's World Cup dreams in the last 16.

After cruising through the group stage in underwhelming fashion, France kicked through the gears thanks to Kylian Mbappe's blistering pace to blow Argentina away in a 4-3 World Cup classic in the last 16. A very different task awaits in breaking through Uruguay's brick wall of a defence that will not allow Mbappe the same space to exploit. But as legs start to tire in the latter stages, France's strength in depth could start to make the difference.

Brazil vs Belgium

Along with Uruguay, Brazil share the best defensive record, having conceded just once in four games so far and are slowly starting to hit their stride at the other end of the field too as Neymar struck his second goal of the tournament in the last 16. After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Switzerland, 2-0 wins over Costa Rica, Serbia and Mexico have taken Brazil into a seventh straight quarter-final and they remain the favourites.

Belgium will be the true test of how good Brazilian back line is but coach Roberto Martinez has some big decisions to make after a stunning comeback from 2-0 down in the final 21 minutes avoided a shock exit. Japan picked the holes in Martinez's attack-minded 3-4-2-1 system and the Red Devils had to rely on their superior physical power. Martinez must now find right balance to harness the best from De Bruyne, Hazard and Lukaku without leaving Belgium exposed.

Sweden vs England

They are not the prettiest side, but Sweden are extremely effective and happy to play the role of underdog, having seen off the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying and Germany in the group stages. Their run to the last eight for the first time since 1994 has been built on three clean sheets in four games, but while hard to break down, they lack a potent force up front. The are more dependent on their defence and their contest against England can be a boring one.

Freed from the curse of the penalty shootout after they beat Colombia from the spot, England will be favourites to reach a first World Cup semi-final since 1990. For 92 minutes in Moscow, the Three Lions kept their cool as Colombia lost theirs and played with a patience in possession rarely seen by England sides in recent years. Yerry Mina's stoppage-time header threatened to change all that, but a first win on penalties gives them reason to believe this time really will be different.

Russia vs Croatia

The hosts have delighted their public by surpassing all expectations to make it to the last eight thanks to a stunning penalty shootout elimination of 2010 winners Spain. Russian players were on their knees in exhaustion after defending for 120 minutes in Moscow with just 26 percent possession and they must now summon another huge physical effort, with Croatia expected to dominate the ball once more.

Arguably the outstanding performers of the group stage, Croatia were made to suffer to make it past Denmark on penalties. Luck often has not accompanied Croatia in the knockout stages after bright tournament starts, but having bounced back from the blow of Luka Modric's missed penalty four minutes before the end of extra-time in the last 16, the time for a highly talented generation may have come.