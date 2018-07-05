Share:

islamabad - The Capital Development Authority has decided to develop an ICT-enabled monitoring module which will help identify built-up properties on map and its monitoring through mobile application.

The system will assist in identifying and monitoring encroachments on the acquired lands through the satellite imageries. It will also help in monitoring the progress of anti-encroachment drives proactively, according to the CDA officials. The CDA Board had already approved the proposals and recommendations of Member Estate for the performance of the Enforcement Wing. Through the application, the process of identification and recording of details about the built-up properties will be made transparent. Similarly, electronic archiving and digitization of Land Record will be carried out to protect the existing land/property record and swift decision making.

The steps would help check disputes involving property and ever-increasing illegal occupation of state land in the federal capital. The authority has also decided to revamp the Enforcement Wing. Under the plan, eight stations will be established at strategic locations in five zones of the capital. Each station shall be headed by an Assistant Director having two teams comprising 18 security guards and an inspector/sub-inspector.

Keeping in view the availability of resources and the importance as well as urgency, only four stations will be immediately operational which will follow full-fledged launching of the remaining stations upon further training of the staff and availability of machinery and equipment, according to the plan. The essence of working of the stations shall be mobility and outreach. To achieve the results, vehicles and machinery shall be authorized to the concerned officials. Furthermore, training in different fields shall be imparted in phases. Anti-riots training will be imparted to selected security guards under auspices of ICT police. Basic training about nature of violations will be imparted to the officials of various CDA directorates i.e. Building Control, Urban Planning, Lands etc, ICT Administration, Police, MCI and other relevant federal government organizations. The additional budget requirement for establishment of the Enforcement Stations shall be provided as per demand by the Enforcement Directorate on need basis against the relevant heads.

It is to mention here that the HR Directorate had already created the requisite posts of Director Enforcement (Urban) and Director Enforcement (Rural) so as to accelerate campaign against the encroachments.