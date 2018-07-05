Share:

ISLAMABAD - Contesting elections on more than one seats by the key political players of mainstream parties seemed dominating in upcoming general elections which might land the political parties vying for forming governments at centre and the provinces in trouble as the candidates winning on more than one seat have to relinquish the additional seats they will win.

The recently conducted opinion polls by two different bodies gave credence to the notion that showed neck-and-neck competition between Pakistan Muslim League(Nawaz) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf at national level with former having edge in Punjab while latter far ahead in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In both these parties, the main leaders of these parties are contesting on more than one seat and in case of winning more seats they have to retain only one seat while vacating rest of the won seats.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan is contesting on five National Assembly seats from Bannu, Mianwali, Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi and in case of winning more than one seat he has to retain only one while he has to vacate rest of the seats before taking oath.

Similarly, party stalwarts like Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also contesting on more than one National Assembly seats while he was also contesting on one provincial assembly seat as well from Punjab.

PTI Punjab chapter chief Aleem Khan was also contesting on one national and one provincial assembly seats. Similarly the PTI former speaker Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asad Qasir was also contesting on one national and one provincial assembly seats.

Similarly, another PTI leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan is also contesting on two national assembly seats.

But the things were more or less same in PML-N as well where party chief Mian Shehbaz Sharif is in the run for three National Assembly constituencies while he is also contesting on provincial assembly seat from Punjab as well.

His son Shahbaz Sharif is also contesting on national and provincial assembly seat.

Former PML-N premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is also contesting from two national assembly constituencies.

But PTI in case of winning all the seats has to vacate over a dozen seats which is much more than the PML-N.

So in case, the neck-and-neck contest would remain between the two parties ultimately the party which has to vacate more seats in Punjab or at federal level would be on the losing side.