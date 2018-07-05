Share:

islamabad - The newly-appointed Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqaat has assured the local business community that he will resolve their problems on a priority basis.

A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Sheikh Amir Waheed visited the office of the Deputy Commissioner and congratulated him on being appointed as DC, ICT. Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI, Khalid Chaudhry, Raja Abdul Majeed, Dildar Abbasi, Muhammad Hussain, Syed Adil Anis and others were in the delegation.

Addressing the delegation, Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner ICT assured that he would play a vital role in resolving the key issues of the local business community so that they could be facilitated in promoting business activities. He said that holding free and fair elections was the responsibility of the district administration and he needed the cooperation and support of business community as well as the citizens of the federal capital to accomplish this job.

He said that he has already performed as Director Municipal Administration CDA and was fully aware of the major issues of traders and industrialists. He further said that his doors were opened to the business community and reiterated that the district administration would provide full cooperation in resolving their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that cooperation and support of district administration was vital for smooth growth of business activities.

He said that before taking action against any trader, local administration should take concerned market union on board to resolve issues with mutual efforts.

He further said that the business community has been cooperating with the district administration in many initiatives and would continue to cooperate in the future as well.

He said that the value of stamp paper should be enhanced to facilitate the property business and that during the month of Ramazan, district administration had imposed fines on traders for the purpose of price control, but added that such measures pushed up inflation and should be reconsidered in the future.