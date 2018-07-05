Share:

LONDON:- James DeGale Wednesday said that he has given up his IBF world super-middleweight title so he can secure big bouts to light up his final fighting years. "I have relinquished my IBF title as I look to secure big fights in the final chapter of my career," DeGale wrote. He said his representatives were working to secure top notch bouts for him. DeGale took middleweight Olympic gold in Beijing in 2008. "I've achieved so much, Olympic gold, British and European titles and becoming a two-time world champion," he said. "This is the final phase of my career where I want to be involved in the biggest fights possible.–AFP