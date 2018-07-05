Share:

LAHORE - The Government College University Lahore Wednesday conferred doctorate of philosophy (PhD) degrees upon two immensely determined women, Aziza Saeed and Kausar Inyat, who despite facing physical challenges completed their research on very novel topics in Urdu literature.

Aziza Saeed is the first visually-impaired student to receive PhD degree from GCU Lahore, while Kausar Inyat has been suffering from brain tumour.

Eminent physicist Dr G Murtaza, the Professor of Salam Chair at GCU, was chief guest at the opening session of the university’s 16th convocation where he along with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah awarded the degrees to these two determined ladies and other students.

Besides medals and rolls and honour, a total of 2,349 degrees would be awarded this year at university’s two-day convocation, which includes 85 PhD’s, 707 MS/MPhil’s, 322 MA/MSc and 1,235 BA/BSc (Hons.)

In his convocation address, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah also added his voice for the autonomy of universities in the country, saying that the proverbial “red-tape” impeded their smooth functioning at every stage.

Prof Shah said that it had become increasingly difficult for the common man to afford quality education. “GCU, therefore, this year granted scholarships worth Rs62 million to the deserving students from its own budget and Endowment Fund,” he added.

Congratulating the passing-out graduates, the VC advised them that in pursuit of glory they must retain the fundamental norms of creativity, farsightedness and persistence which were always cherished at GCU. “For this my students, you need to resist the onslaught of time which compels you to compromise your values and succumb to various social pressures,” he added.

Prof Shah told students that they must bridge the gap between their ideals and the cruel realities of life.

Your success lies in the measure of patience and determination that you may muster up.,” he concluded.

In his presidential address, Prof G Murtaza asked the students to never forget the contributions of their parents in their life, saying that “your parents comprise a lot so that you can be successful.” He also shared the inspiring story of Nobel Laureate Prof Dr Abdus Salam with the young graduates and told them how a Pakistani village boy became a towering personality in the world of Physics.