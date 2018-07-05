Share:

LAHORE - The cement industry ended fiscal 2017-18 on a jubilant note, posting yearly growth of 13.84 percent; with domestic consumption increasing by 15.42 percent and exports inching up by 1.77 percent.

According to data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers' Association (APCMA) on Wednesday, during the fiscal year 2017-2018, domestic consumption stood at 41.147 million tonnes, an increase of 15.42 percent from 35.651 million tonnes in 2016-2017.

In the month of June, the total cement dispatches were 2.979 million tonnes. Out of this, local dispatches in the North were 2.158 million tonnes against 1.897 million tonnes in June 2017 reflecting growth of 13.77 percent. Cement dispatches in Southern half amounted to 0.423 million tonnes against 0.485 million tons in June 2017, reflecting negative growth of 12.79 percent.

The industry despatched 45.893 million tonnes of cement in 2017-18 against 40.315 million tonnes despatched in 2016-17. This is the highest ever growth posted by the industry in its history. In fact, the past five years have been positive for the cement industry of Pakistan as annual dispatches increased by 12.46 million tonnes from 33.43 million tonnes in 2012-13 to 45.89 million tonnes in 2017-18. The year 2017-18 has witnessed particularly buoyant times as dispatches grew by 5.5 million tonnes.

If viewed month wise, dispatches in June 2018 were the lowest in 12 months. This was the only month in which total dispatches were just below three million tonnes. However, at 2.9 million tonnes, this was still 9.25 percent higher than June 2017. During the remaining eleven months, dispatches breached the 4 million tonnes level three times and remained much above 3 million tonnes in the remaining eight months.

The industry increased its production capacity by 6.58 percent during 2017-18 and its capacity utilization stood at 92.82 percent, the highest since 1992-93 when its total production capacity was only 8.89 million tonnes compared with 49.44 million tonnes in 2017-18. However, APCMA said that rising input cost, especially coal and fuel prices are hurting the local industry.

"We urge the government to provide relief to the cement sector by reducing duties and taxes providing further boom in local consumption while also making the commodity more competitive on the global front, boosting export potential," he added.