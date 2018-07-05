Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested over dozen suspects involved in various sort of criminal activities while recovered weapons from their possession here on Wednesday. Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested three more suspects during ongoing raids in parts of a city. According to Rangers spokesperson, the troops conducted raid in Awami Colony area nad arrested three suspects who later identified as Taimur Khan, Nazu and Sarhad Ali. The Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects arrested were involved in street crimes and robberies while the Rangers have also recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal action.

Separately, the police also claim to have arrested at least ten suspects during ongoing raids and patrolling in various parts of the city. A suspect, namely Syed Badshah was arrested during a raid conducted by SITE A Section police. Four more suspects were arrested by Surjani police. The suspects arrested were identified as Shamsher, Adil, Khurram and Yaqoob. According to police, the suspects were involved in illegal sale of gutka. Shah Latif police also arrested two suspects, namely Abdul Jabbar and Sarfaraz and recovered hazarded cooking oil.

Three more suspects, namely Majid, Imran and Khurram were arrested by the Baloch Colony police.

According to police, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of street crimes. The police also claim to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The cases were registered while further investigation was underway. A bumper to bumper traffic jam was witnessed on Abdullah College Chowrangi following the protest held by the family members and relatives of a suspect arrested by the police over the criminal charges.

Meanwhile, a large number of people gathered onto the Abdullah College Chowrangi on Wednesday and staged a sit-in over the arrest of a young man, namely Umar. The protesters also set tyres onto the roads and blocked the flow of traffic for at least two hours.

A massive traffic jam was also witnessed at Abdullah College Chowrangi and its surroundings due to the protest. According to protesters, Taimuria police conducted a raid and arrested their loved one Omair from Paposh Nagar area over fake criminal charges, adding that the protesters also shouted slogans against the arrest and the police and demanded the police high ups to take notice of incident and immediate release of their loved one. Following the incident, District Central SSP Irfan Baloch took a notice and ordered the police officials concerned to conduct an inquiry over the incident. The protesters later dispersed after the peaceful negotiations with the police high ups.

MAN KILLED

An elder brother was killed and his younger brother was wounded during a scuffle with a neighboring young man in Keamari locality.

Police said that the incident took place near Sakhi Hassan Compound in Keamari within the limits of Jackson police station. Deceased was identified as 20-year-old Daniyal, son of Shahid while the injured as 15-year-old Faryal, son of Shahid. Police officials said that the accused has been identified as Noman who uses to live in the same area, adding that the accused and the injured fought over some unexplained reasons in the street when the injured person’s elder brother came and also joined the fighting with the accused.

Police officials said that the accused took out a knife and stabbed both the brothers. As a result, both the brothers were wounded. The injured were taken to the Civil Hospital, Karachi for medical treatment where the injured elder brother succumbed to his injuries during treatment while his younger brother was admitted with critical injuries. The accused, however, later managed to escape after committing the crime. The police have registered a case while further investigation was underway.