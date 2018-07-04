Share:

WARBURTON-The Election Commission of Pakistan has concluded training of the presiding officers and senior assistant presiding officers at Govt MC High School Nankana Sahib.

According to the details given by Dr Abid Hussain, the training coordinator and organizer of the training, there were more than 1,200 participants who were imparted comprehensive training regarding collection of election material, start of polling station, polling of normal, tender and challenge votes, counting, preparation of result, result transmission through hard copy etc.

He said that Master Trainers of Election Commission included: Muhammad Zaki Chaudhar, Mirza Muhammad Salim, Naeem Ahmad, Muhammad Irfan Waseem Raza, Malik Muhammd Siddique, Iftekhar Alvi, Khalida Ameer Awaan and Rafia Ramazan.

They imparted training to the election officials from June 25 to July 4. Ali Akbar, the Nadra official, trained the presiding officers about how to install and run the RTS application for result transmission to the high ups.

The Returning Officers of NA-118 and PP-133 Javed Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Imran Sheikh respectively visited and inspected the training and were found satisfactory. DEO (SE) Rana Ehteshamul Haq and Deputy DEO (M/EE) Nankana Sahib Rana Irshad Ahmad also visited the training of presiding officers to ensure full participation in the training.