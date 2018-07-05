Share:

LAHORE - National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) MD Amjad Khan called on Caretaker CM Hasan Askari at his office Wednesday.

During the meeting, matters relating to the projects started in collaboration with Nespak came under discussion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister appreciated the collaboration of Nespak in various ongoing projects. “The government is working with commitment, passion and hard work to provide facilities to people,” he said, adding that departments have taken prompt action to deal with the situation arising due to unusual rain. The Mall would soon be opened for traffic after filling the sinkhole, he maintained. He said the committee is probing the matter and necessary steps would be taken in the light of report of this committee. The CM said the administration and line departments had worked in a professional manner to normalize the unusual situation.

The Nespak MD said that his department would provide free consultancy for development projects and cooperation with the Punjab government would be further strengthened.

Sardar meets Askari

Interim Punjab Minister for Food, Agriculture and Planning & Development Sardar Tanvir Ilyas called on Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari in Chief Minister's Office. Sardar Tanvir Ilyas informed the chief minister about various departmental matters. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that hygienic food kept the people safe from diseases, adding that provision of safe and healthy food items to the people was the responsibility of the government.

The food and other line departments would have to proactively work for the provision of quality food items to the citizens, he said and added the development of agriculture sector was directly associated with the economic progress.

The CM said that developed nations have brought agricultural revolution by adopting latest research and technology. It was needed that agriculture should be developed on modern lines, he maintained.

Dr Hasan Askari said that effective strategy and planning was essential for durable progress, adding that planning would have to be evolved for providing facilities to the people in future.

It was the responsibility of the government to devise necessary planning for future needs keeping in view the prevailing circumstances, he said and added that resources would be provided for ongoing development projects aimed at improving the lot of the people.