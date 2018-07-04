Share:

LAHORE-The first motion poster of Gul Makai, a biopic which is inspired by the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, has finally been revealed.

The poster features TV actor Reem Shaikh as the Nobel Prize winner with a book in her hand which upon opening, explodes. The cast of the film includes names like Divya Dutta, Reem Shaikh, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan.

The poster speaks a lot about the striking existence of the youth activist. In the motion poster, one can hear Kabir Bedi’s voice blasting out of sight, presenting Malala’s character with the words, “This is about those circumstances when the Taliban was devastating Pakistan and Afghanistan for the sake of Jihad and religion. When from a very small village in Pakistan, a voice arose.”

In 2012, Malala survived a death endeavor by the Taliban following the blog which she had composed for BBC Urdu that depicted her life under the Taliban administration in detail. Malala, alongside two different young ladies, was shot by a shooter, who after the doing the deed, had fled the scene.