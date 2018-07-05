Share:

rawalpindi - The District Health Authority has urged the people to ensure proper oral, internal and external hygiene to keep diseases at bay.

District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan told APP that according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the monsoon trough is likely to develop in a few days appealing to the public to be careful during monsoon, as monsoons reduce the immunity of body and make it susceptible to many diseases, which are commonly associated with this season.

He said the diseases associated with monsoon are malaria, jaundice, gastro intestinal infections like typhoid and cholera. He further said that a puddle of water, which gets stagnant due to rain, becomes breeding ground for mosquitoes. He advised to use mosquito net or mosquito repellents like mats and coils. The DHO also cautioned the people to avoid walking in dirty water during rainy season. This may lead to numerous fungal infections, which affects toes and nails.

He asked diabetic patients to take special care of their feet and always keep their feet dry and clean. About anti-dengue drive, he said that the campaign is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out in different areas of the city. During the campaign, surveillance is continuing to check its occurrence in 46 Union councils of the corporation areas especially in union councils which were declared high risk areas last year.

He said it was the responsibility of every citizen to play his role for controlling Dengue for protecting citizens from the dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and not to allow stagnant water in our surroundings. Zeeshan said that the threat of dengue is under control and no dengue case is reported in Rawalpindi due to timely anti-dengue activities of the departments. He warned that stern action would be taken against the staff deputed in the campaign, if found negligent in performance of their duties.