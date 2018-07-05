Share:

Shehbaz to announce PML-N manifesto for elections today

Former CM Shehbaz Sharif will announce PML-N manifesto for the election 2018 at the party secretariat in Model Town today. The manifesto contains a number of new programmes to boost the economy, empower the youth and women as well as to ensure sanctity of the vote. Meanwhile, PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has said that like past, the party -N will sweep election. “Those who used to contest elections on the supports of ‘crutches’ must get ready to meet disappointment in the coming elections,” Hamza said while addressing a workers convention at Daroghanwala. He said the PML-N is going to the masses taking the credit of its five years performance that it rendered mainly through ending loadshedding, terrorism and putting the country on the road to economic progress.–Staff Reporter

1,471 eunuchs issued CNICs

after Supreme Court orders

In compliance with the orders of Supreme Court, 1,471 eunuchs have been issued computerised national identity cards (CNICs) while another 530 have been registered and issuance of their CNICs is in process. A spokesperson for the Social Welfare Department said special centres in districts set up on the direction of Punjab chief secretary are providing facility of issuance of CNICs to transgender persons under one-window operation. He said a provincial monitoring committee and district implementation committees have been formed in the light of directives of the Supreme Court and the provincial body reviews progress on a daily basis. The spokesperson said that special instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners for expediting the registration of transgender persons.–Staff Reporter

Missing man found dead in drain

A 24-year-old man was found dead in a drain near Johar Marriage Hall in the Johar Town police precincts on Wednesday. The deceased was identified by police as Moheeb Qamar. According to police sources, he went missing under mysterious circumstances one day before his body was discovered from the drain. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police by phone. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. A police investigator said the deceased was tortured to death by unknown killers. The police registered a murder case and launched the investigation with no arrest made so far. Also, a 30-year-old man was killed in a road accident near Halloki . The deceased, not identified yet, was trying to cross a road when he had the tragedy .–Staff Reporter



Man nailed for ‘harassing’ woman

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore on Wednesday arrested a man involved in harassing a woman on the social medial. According to the FIA spokesman, Rizwan Ahmad, had filed a complaint that a person namely Muhammad Abdullah resident of Chishtiyan district Bahawalpur was blackmailing his sister using her sexually explicit images and videos made by him. An FIA team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused from KFC Mall Road here. The team also recovered obnoxious material from his mobile-phone. A case was registered against the accused.–APP

DFID rep calls on chief secretary

UK Department for International Development (DFID) Representative Graham Roth called on Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani at Civil Secretariat Wednesday. Cooperation in the fields of health, education and other sectors was discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, the chief secretary said that collaboration between the Punjab government and DFID is successfully underway in the areas of education, health and skill development. He said that there is a need to enhance cooperation between Punjab government and DFID. Graham Roth briefed the Chief Secretary about the project being executed in the province with the help of her organisation.–Staff Reporter

Traffic assistant gets financial help

Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik given financial assistance of more than Rs200,000 to traffic assistant for medical treatment of his son. Tayyab Ali, son of traffic assistant Amjad Ali is suffering from liver cancer. Amjad Ali was given financial aid after approval of welfare committee. Talking on the occasion, the CTO said it was a priority of City Traffic Police (CTP) to uplift the living standard besides the welfare of the traffic force. He said that special welfare committee had been constituted to redress the financial grievances of traffic officials, adding that traffic force performed their duties on roads to maintain traffic flow and facilitate the people.–APP