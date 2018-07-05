Share:

TEHRAN:- Iran denied on Wednesday the allegations that Afghanistan’s Taliban militant group are trained in Iran, Press TV reported. Such “fake and undocumented” allegations are aimed to wage “a psychological war” and damage friendly relations between the Iranian and Afghan governments, the Iranian embassy in Kabul said in a statement. Iran seeks to promote international efforts to support the Afghan government and reduce its people sufferings, the statement said. On Monday, British daily The Times quoted unnamed Taliban and Afghan officials as saying that hundreds of Taliban militants are receiving advanced training from special forces at military academies in Iran.–Xinhua