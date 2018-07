Share:

he Islamic State group says the son of its leader has been killed fighting Syrian government forces. The news of death of the young son of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appeared on the group’s social media accounts. It included a picture of a young boy carrying a rifle and identified him as Huthaifa al-Badri. The statement, dated this month, said he was an elite fighter, known as an “inghimasi,” who was killed while fighting Syrian and Russia troops at a power station in Homs province.