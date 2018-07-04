Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Christina Aguilera felt it was ‘important’ for her to leave ‘The Voice’ after she became ‘disconnected’ from the show. The 37-year-old singer - who starred as a judge on the talent show between 2011 and 2016 - decided to walk away from the NBC programme after becoming disgruntled with some of the behind-the-scenes goings on. She said: ‘’[I felt] disconnected for a while and I wasn’t in the right headspace either being in an environment that was just not good for me’’. The ‘Dirrty’ hitmaker was a big fan of the blind audition phase of the show, because she felt it was more meritocratic.