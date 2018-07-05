Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar along with DMC-West Chairman Izhar Ahmed Khan and DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi inspected drain cleaning works being carried out by municipal staff to clear the chocking points and remove garbage from drains.

He went to Kashmiri Muhalla old Golimar, Chaman Cinema, Rehber Chowk Liaquatabad and Orangi Nala and reviewed the situation on Wednesday. Talking to media, he said that drains being cleaned in two shifts and 38 drains were cleaned whereas small drain would be clean by the DMCs. He said that encroachments obstacle in drain cleaning. He urged people of the area cooperate and provide access to drains. He said that water supply lines passed through drains are cutting and water board is not helping.

Waim said that elected representatives know the problems of their areas and these works with their guidance to provide relief to citizens of Karachi. “We will continue this work all year and not in just in the season, he added.

The mayor said that monsoon rains near and in the first step water drainage is being made and chocking points removed. At Rehber Chowk, he directed that all garbage should remove around the Nullah.

On a question, the mayor said that many projects are in Punjab and only few are in Sindh and Karachi should get its due right.

He warn that contract will be cancelled if delay in the drain cleaning work.