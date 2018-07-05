Share:

Lahore - The interim government is considering more reshuffles, it is learnt reliably. According to sources, Punjab Prisons IG, DIGs, jail superintendents, special secretaries and public sector company chiefs are likely to be transferred.

The prisons inspector general is the custodian of about 60,000 voters by inmates. The former government had posted Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, a junior officer, as prisons IG.

The caretakers are mulling over replacing the IG and other key officers of the jail police across the province ‘to ensure fair polls’, a senior official of the Home Department said.

Instead of accommodating OSDs or members from the board of revenue, chief minister’s inspection team and S&GAD, the interim government gave additional charge to some other administrative heads.

Newly-posted labour secretary Sara Aslam is still holding the additional charge of her old post of implementation and coordination secretary. Staff Officer to Chief Secretary Mukhtar Masood was transferred and posted as Special Health Secretary but he would also continue as the staff officer to the CS.

Earlier, the caretaker government had reshuffled additional deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners – all were posted by the former government. In 2013 general elections, almost all the ACs were replaced by the section officers from the Civil Secretariat.

Interestingly, all of the District Monitoring Officers (DMOs), Town Municipal Officers (TMOs) are still working on the present positions.

The DMOs are prime position holders who may influence health and education departments in 36 districts of the province. Both of the departments play important role in elections. Also, the role of TMOs can’t be ignored. Though the local government department has been barred from mustering support for any political party, they may affect the elections.

According to sources, the caretakers could not transfer some secretaries and special secretaries like secretaries of finance, regulations, archives, and prosecution, higher education, local government. Moreover, the interim government could neither remove company CEOs facing accountability nor direct them to return their salaries as ordered by CJP Saqib Nisar.

Working on contact, the law secretary Abul Hasan Najmi and Anti Corruption Establishment DG Muzaffar Ranjha had already quit a couple of days ago as the caretaker government refused to renew their contracts. The government sprang into action following NAB wrote a letter to it for seeking companies’ record, a cabinet minister said on anonymity. He said the former government didn’t even provide the basic information about the companies’ CEOs terms of appointment to NAB.