SHIKARPUR - A woman died of Naegleria virus on Wednesday.

According to reports, a woman died of Naegleria virus at Agha Khan Hospital. The body of the deceased was shifted to her house in Jacobabad.

PPP DISTRICT PRESIDENT RESIGN

Mir Liaquat Ali Lashari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) district president alresigned from his post due to differences with the party leadership here on Wednesday.

According to a local journalist Abdul Rahman Afridi, Liaquat Ali Lashari was serving as district president for the PPP and he tendered his resignation over a few reservations with the party leadership.

It was also reported that Liaquat resigned because he was ignored in awarding party tickets for upcoming elections.