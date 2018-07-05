Share:

LAHORE - Former premier Nawaz Sharif’s demand for delaying the reserved decision on the Avenfield reference has no significance except securing a moral ground to stay abroad, say most of legal experts.

They say the trial court is competent to deliver a judgment without appearance of the accused and such decision can fall harsher on the convict than actual intensity of the convicts.

They state the court is not bound to follow what Nawaz Sharif has demanded and if he needed to get any extension in the announcement of the Avenfield verdict, the proper forum was the Supreme Court which is monitoring proceedings of the cases against the Sharifs and has given a timeframe to the trial court for passing the decision.

Former Lahore High Court Bar Association President Ahmad Awais has termed Nawaz Sharif’s plea to the accountability court merely a political gimmick that does not have any legal significance. Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in fact, are hesitant to come back, so the ex-premier has sought delay in announcement of the judgment on the ground of sickness of his spouse. It appears an abortive bid on his part to provide moral ground to his party candidates in the election over his stay in London. He said in case of an adverse decision, this move will not benefit Nawaz Sharif. Rather it will yield more severe consequences, he said and explained in case of jail conviction, the court will seek his return through Interpol and the UK government will be bound to implement the judicial decision although there is no extradition treaty between the two countries. Awais further said Sharifs’ properties in London can also be confiscated through government-to-government contacts.

He said appearance of the accused during a trial is necessary as well as his statement under Section 342 of the CrPC, which has already taken place in the Avenfield reference. And appearance of the accused at the announcement of the decision is not a must; however, he or she could be represented through the counsel, he added.

Former Lahore High Court judge Malik Muhammad Qayyum said an accused in the criminal reference cannot dictate the trial court for announcing verdict at his chosen time. And if any such appeal is moved, a judge is also not obliged to follow it. He said if at all Nawaz Sharif had to seek more time, he could pray to the Supreme Court that has ordained the trial court to follow a timeframe for deciding the cases. Moreover, the plea should have been in black and white, which was not there, he said, adding such a demand of the former premier has no substance and the court can pass verdict without his appearance.

Former Supreme Court Bar Association secretary Aftab Bajwa said that in case an accused does not appear at the time of announcement of the decision in a criminal case and the verdict is against him, he or she loses the right to appeal that will be available to him/her only when he/she surrenders before the law in the first instance. He said in case of jail sentence, the court can issue red warrants to ensure return of the convict if he is living abroad or the court can declare him absconder to attach his entire property and assets, he said, substantiating the point that a court can administer judgment without appearance of the accused.

Senior advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddiq described Nawaz Sharif’s demand a jock. He said neither the law gives this relief nor has he made the request in a formal way. What Nawaz Sharif demanded only aims at getting an excuse to escape jail, Azhar said, adding Nawaz Sharif’s demand clearly shows that he has anticipated an adverse decision and wants to escape its consequences given the situation when his party is in disarray and public sentiments are running high against the corruption and the corrupt politicians.

In another development at the PML-N level, it is thinking over to respond to the accountability court decision in the Avenfield reference against Nawaz Shaif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt Safdar.

It has been learnt from the party sources that no line of action has so far been framed over how to react to the decision in Avanfield although the idea of knee-jerk at the PML-N voters and supporters’ level is not being ruled out in either way. Sources say in case a favourable decision by the trial court, the party workers, reacting spontaneously in jubilation, can take to the streets to earn a political mileage for the party to lend force to the election campaign. Or in case of an adverse decision, a hostile reaction by the workers will be there, but not that strong given the fact it will not be immediately implemented as Nawaz Sharif and her daughter are not in the country.

The legal experts on the conviction to the Sharifs opine it may be a deferred punishment to let the convicts file an appeal if any.