Share:

“American history is longer, larger, more various, more beautiful, and more terrible than anything anyone has ever said about it.”

–James Baldwin

Across America, impressive sights of firework try to veil the deeply divided population on political questions.

4th July is Independence Day of the United States according to the official culture. The USA celebrates this day of July as a federal holiday commemorating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The day marks the winning of the US from the Britain after the Revolutionary War. The day is across America is celebrated as the day on which the American people emerged as a nation.

But the question worth asking is whether America truly emerged as a nation on 4th July 1776? The words from the famous speech of Fredrick Douglas that he made in 1852 answers the question posed in negative. On the meaning of the day to the blacks in America he famously said, “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: A day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”

Even to this day, the freest country in the world is unable to make itself free from racial and religious profiling of minorities including blacks, Muslims, and immigrants from Latin American country. The division along racial, ethnic and religious lines make the celebrations of becoming a nation hollow.