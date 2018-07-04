Share:

OKARA-There has been acute shortage of rabies vaccine at all Rural Health Centres (RHC), Basic Health Units (BHU) and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) of district Okara for last six months, causing dog-bite victims to suffer piteously.

The DHQ hospital authorities were responsible for providing rabies vaccine to its store and other hospitals in the district. While the district health authority high-ups were bound to provide vaccine to all the RHCs and BHUs. The DHQ hospital sources told The Nation that the hospital administration had constantly been writing to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad for the provision of vaccine but to no avail. The district health authorities were suffering from the same problem.

The dog bite victims demand the authorities concerned take notice of the situation as an injection of rabies vaccine is available at more than Rs700 in the market which they cannot afford because number of the prescribed injections for a god bite victim is five. They say that majority of them are from rural areas and they cannot have to travel to DHQ or to RHC’s and BHU’s which cost a lot.

15-year-old dies in roof collapse





KASUR-A 15-year-old boy died while his father sustained critical injuries in a roof collapse incident at Sherokana village here the other day.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to the recent downpour in Kasur City and suburbs. Shafiq and his son Murtaza, 15, were asleep at home the other night when roof of their house collapsed on them. As a result, Murtaza died on the spot while his father was injured and shifted to hospital.