LOS ANGELES-Penelope Cruz is the new face of Chanel.

The 44-year-old Oscar-winning actress has been chosen to be a Chanel ambassador - joining the likes of Margot Robbie and Kristen Stewart - and is the star of the forthcoming cruise campaign shot by creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

The Spanish star began her role on Tuesday at the Chanel couture show in Paris wearing a Parisian pink tweed dress paired with a white beret and nude pumps.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily about her new job, the ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’ star said: ‘’It’s such an iconic brand and Karl is a genius, and I’ve been admiring everything he’s done since I was a little girl, so it’s such a pleasure working with him.

‘’He’s like the king of fashion and we had a really, really interesting photo shoot, so to be in front of his camera is an adventure.’’

Cruz is a lifelong fan of the fashion house and has been attending its shows for nearly two decades, and she previously launched her own underwear line with her sister, in partnership with Agent Provocateur as well as designing a handbag for Loewe.

Cruz has also been linked to the fashion world recently through her acting; she recently played Donatella Versace in FX’s ‘American Crime Story’ which told the story of her brother Gianni Versace’s murder.

Speaking about the role, she said: ‘’I put so much love and respect and admiration into what I did you know playing Donatella. When she lost someone she loved so much and she had to get the strength to keep that company going, because of him what he had created, what they had created together. I think she got that strength from that love. It was very emotional for me, you know, some of those scenes about that loss and about that relationship, and I never met Gianni but I always felt a big fascination by him.’’