KARACHI - July 25 will be a twisting moment for the tyrannised and poor masses. Karachiites save your anger for the day when you will be given a chance to reject all the oppressors and a chance to shed your emotions on the ballet paper, to opt for dolphin to triumph as Paksarzameen Party has solutions to the problems of this city.

Mustafa Kamal expressed his views during a visit to NA-243, Abul Isphani Road, along with the inauguration of election offices in various constituencies of the city.

Kamal was warmly welcomed in all the areas where at different places he delivered the message of brotherhood and peace and said that our philosophy is flourishing far and wide and people belonging from different backgrounds either religious, linguistic or communities are uniting under the flagship of Pak Sarzameen Party and struggling practically for their acquisition of rights.

He went on to say that the Karachi was not ever worse as it is now, when chief justice has to take notice of heaps of garbage, where tanker mafia is active and water is being sold. He said that my efforts done in past are incomparable with any other party and we will make Karachi again the same, city of lights adding that those whom you chose as watchmen have looted their own country.

We are not here for positions rather for us politics are divine. Those who claim that Karachi developed in their tenure I ask them why didn’t Hyderabad develop in the same way. PSP solely believes to serve humanity while those who blame us to be the traitors are now willing for seat adjustment with ANP said Kamal adding that it’s my humble message to them that instead of seat adjustment go for heart adjustment. He further said that MQM-P looted the city but people on 25th July will change these watchmen.

Concluding his speech Mustafa Kamal requested the public to step out of their homes and vote for dolphin so that PSP can triumph with an outstanding figure.

