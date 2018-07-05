Share:

rawalpindi - Saddar Bairooni police along with Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) solved the murder case in which the disfigured body of a man identified as Haya was found in a house located on Kot Kohlian.

The police have arrested the accused, Ismail, the son of the deceased for murdering his father. SP Saddar Circle Ali Raza disclosed this at a press briefing held in his office here on Wednesday. He was accompanied by SHO Police Station Saddar Bairooni Javed Siddique and members of HIU.

SP said on July 1, 2018 the body of a man was recovered from his house located in Kot Kohlian, the precinct of Police Station Saddar Bairooni. He said that unknown killers had axed the man to death. CPO Abbas Ahsan had formed a special team tasking it to arrest the killers, he said.

He said the family of deceased belied to police that unknown robbers mugged valuables from house and killed Haya on resistance. However, he said, the investigators did not rely on the version given by family and began interrogating the case on the basis of the evidence collected from crime scene. “It was clear that whoever killed the man, either had an old enmity with him or Haya,” SP said. He said that police had lodged a case on complaint of brother of deceased and took Ismail into custody and grilled him. During interrogation, Ismail confessed to investigators that he along with his mother Naziran Bibi had murdered his father. “My father was very cruel to me and my mother. He often tortured her and had also developed illicit relations with another woman,” SP quoted the killer as saying. He said he had also stolen Rs 65000 from his deceased father for meeting the expenses of his burial in Swat. SP Ali Raza added that police had arrested the accused Ismail and recovered the blunt axe he had used in the murder. He said that police would present the accused before a court of law for obtaining his physical remand.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested three robbers involved in a house robbery in Kot Jabbi. SP Saddar said that police arrested three robbers involved in burgling gold ornaments and cash from a house in Kot Jabbi on June 24. The detained robbers were identified as Rafeh Ghaffar, Muhammad Razzaq alias Raju and Hassan Bilal. Police recovered cash Rs 300,000 and other booty from the possession of robbers.