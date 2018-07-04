Share:

KASUR-The district police arrested 351 outlaws including 22 members of five different dacoit gangs and recovered illegal arms, drugs and booty worth Rs4.6 million from their possession during the past month.

According to police, the suspects arrested were wanted in different cases of heinous crimes i.e. murder, robbery, dacoity etc. As many as 41 new and old cases were disposed of with their arrest.

Similarly, the police lassoed 104 proclaimed offenders and 44 court absconders during a special campaign against them. In a crackdown on drug-peddlers, the police nabbed 71 suspects and recovered 22kg of hashish, 981 litres of liquor, 100 litres of lahen, and four active furnaces. The police also recovered six rifles, nine guns, 62 pistols, four carbines and seven magazines of rounds from 81 suspects. The police also conducted raids on eight gambling dens and caught 29 gamblers red-handed.