Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has announced that his government will build 5 million low-cost affordable houses throughout Pakistan during coming five years with the active participation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD). This venture will create thousands of jobs for unemployed youths of the country and we hope that economic crisis of Pakistan will overcome if we will be able to reach near to the target.

He was addressing a ceremony organised by the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan at ABAD House on Wednesday here for the announcement of National Housing Policy of PTI. Chairman ABAD Arif Jeewa, Vice Chairman Sohail Warind, Chairman Southern Region Altaf Tai, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Arif Habib and other leading businessmen and PTI leaders were present on this occasion.

Imran Khan said: “Construction sector is guarantee of bringing in economic revolution in the country. First of all we will undertake work of infrastructure including provision of water, electricity and gas as the target of construction of five million low cost house is a big challenge but we will aggressively pursue this target as we want to provide jobs to thousands of unemployed youths of the county.”

He also announce providing three to four lacs plots to poor families and spend Zakat money for social housing.

PTI Chief told that demand of houses in Pakistan is very high and the construction of 5 million houses will not only boost construction sector but also bring boom to other almost 100 allied industries. He said that the PTI government will introduce One Window operation for construction sector so that no bureaucrat can dare to take kick backs and builders and developers will be able to do business easily without hindrances from bureaucrats. He said that this change will bring in new construction companies in the country and members of ABAD will also increase manifold. He said that the former government has heap up 27 billion US dollar loans and Ishaq Dar is responsible for making Pakistani economy weaker.

Addressing the event, ABAD Chairman Arif Yousuf Jeewa said that Pakistan is facing shortage of 12 million housing units and ABAD is working to build affordable low cost housing in various cities of country for which we have received almost one lac applications. He said that two former governments had announced to build five lacs low cost houses each but their announcements had remained only political slogans. ABAD has provided help and support to PTI for preparing National Housing Policy on the insistence of Asad Umar, he said adding that we hope that this policy is not just for the political mileage and it will be implemented in letter and in spirit. He told that we need to introduce English Mortgage system in Pakistan to boost the construction sector and the government should allow 12 floors’ buildings in Karachi.

At the end of the ceremony, Chairman Southern Region ABAD Altaf Tai thanked Imran Khan and PTI team and ABAD crest was given to Imran Khan by Chairman ABAD Arif Yousuf Jeewa.