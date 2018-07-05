Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ghulam Sarwar Khan Wednesday accused his political rival former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan of violating the code of conduct of 2018 general elections and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan and caretaker government to take notice of the issue.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Press Club, Ghulam Sarwar Khan questioned that why former interior minister and disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ch Nisar was being given a VIP protocol while running his election campaign. “As long as the election campaign for July 25 elections is gaining momentum, Nisar is violating code of conduct,” he said.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan on PTI tickets is contesting election of the National Assembly from NA-59 and NA-63, the two constituencies of Rawalpindi, against his rival Chaudhry Nisar who is contesting as an independent candidate. He accused Nisar of adapt in only doing power politics and accused that he was using government resources to run his election campaign in violation of code of conduct of ECP. Chaudhry Nisar is contesting election from Rawalpindi’s four constituencies, two each of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

He accused that heavy contingent of police accompanied Nisar when he used to go out in his constituency for campaign. He said that they had formally launched a campaign with the district returning officer and ECP should take notice of the mater.

He questioned from Chaudhry Nisar to make public his sources of income. He alleged that how he purchased three plots in military-run Defence Housing Authority (DHA). He also questioned how he established a poultry farm in Chakri of worth millions of rupees.

He accused Nisar as the most corrupt minister of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet and said that he (Nisar) was in the habit of using police station and patwaris (revenue clerks) to extend “his political designs and patwaris (revenue clerks) used to run the expenditures of his kitchen”.

He said that Chaudhry Nisar should explain how he purchased three plots, having numbers C127, C128 and B128, from Muhammad Baqir Raza Kazmi in DHA Phase II, Rawaplindi and from where he got money for this payment. “What was the mode of that payment?” he questioned

Ghulam Sarwar Khan alleged that Chaudhry Nisar had not mentioned in his income tax returns about his poultry farm established in Chakri. He further said that there was drastic difference between the income and assets of Nisar and added that he would put forwards all the evidences against him to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“When he started politics in 1985, he had no urban property and now he visits abroad to spend his holidays,” he further accused. He said that Nisar used to live in a house having area of 25 kanal and questioned from where he got that money to purchase it.

Responding to a question, he said that Nisar had contacted Chairman PTI Imran Khan through one of his friends for some seat adjustments and Imran Khan wanted to accommodate him in NA-59 by not fielding any PTI candidate against him but he opposed the proposal.