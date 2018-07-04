Share:

SARGODHA/OKARA/SIALKOT-Four independent candidates of PTI North Punjab have announced to support the party candidates following the visit of its chairman Imran Khan to Sargodha a couple of days ago.

PTI North Punjab senior vice president Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon and three others had gone against the party decision over tickets issue, and announced to contest elections as independent candidates.

The PTI head visited Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon and asked him to accept the party decision. Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon in NA-90, his son Abdullah Mumtaz Kahloon in PP-77, Rao Mudassar in PP-78 and Col (r) Fazal in PP-75 announced to withdraw and quit their election campaign in favour of PTI ticketholders.

They also said that they had taken the new decision in respect of Imran Khan and in the best interest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. They also pledged to run the PTI’s candidates’ election campaign.

On the other side, PML-N Okara District President Syed Zahid Gillani has parted ways with the PML-N and announced to unconditionally support the PTI’s NA-143 candidate Syed Gulza Sibtain Shah and PTI candidate Ch. Tariq Irshad Khan in PP-187.

Zahid Gillani said that his relationship started with Mian Nawaz Sharif in 1981 when he visited his house during the Zia Regime. Later, he said, his family’s notables from city Depalpur also joined the party as they were Muslim Leaguers.

“Since then, we hve been working for the party with our strength to support PML-N with Nawaz Sharif. We have never been accommodated with party tickets in any general elections. Also for the upcoming general elections, the PML-N leadership ignored us in PP-187 constituency. Finally, we have decided to quit the PML-N. Now in the present situation, we unconditionally have decided to support the PTI candidates,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the PPP has started its door-to-door election campaign in Sialkot city’s Constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-II). It has fielded Zarar Mehmood Malik against PML-N’s candidate Khawaja Asif and PTI’s Usman Dar. Total 10 candidates are in the election race in the constituency.

Talking to newsmen, PPP candidate Zarar Malik vowed to give tough time to his rival candidates belonging to PML-N and PTI in Sialkot city in July 25, 2018 general elections.

An Emirates Airline’s flight averted a accident when a bird hit its engine while it was landing at the runway of Sialkot International Airport.

According to the airport management, a bird hit the engine as the flight (EK-620) coming from Dubai was landing at the runway.

The pilots safely landed averting any untoward incident and all the 254 aboard passengers and crew remained safe. According to the airline officials, the Emirates Airline’s flight from Sialkot to Dubai was cancelled and the passengers were returned by the airline management due to some technical faults in the aircraft caused by the hitting.

It was the second incident of this kind occurred at Sialkot international airport. Earlier, a stray bird had hit the engine of the same flight (EK-620) while it was landing at the airport here on June 02, 2018.

PTI Khushab head turns against party





NOORPUR THAL-PTI Khushab district president Malik Gull Asghar Khan Baghoor on Wednesday announced quitting the party.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Baghoor also announced contesting election as independent candidate against PTI candidate from NA-94 constituency.

It is to be noted that the PTI had awarded ticket to Mr Baghoor from NA-94 but later changed its candidate and instead awarded a ticket for Punjab Assembly to Mr Baghoor.

Earlier, a large number of Malik Gull Asghar’s supporters protested against the PTI top leadership for changing its candidate in NA-94 constituency.