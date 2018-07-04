Share:

SADIQABAD-The so-called public representatives have intentionally deprived people of basic necessities of life for their vested interests. “People must vote for candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] if they want to get their problems solved.”

PTI candidates including Sardar Rafiq Haider Leghari, candidate for NA-180, and Ch Sajjad Ahmed Waraich, candidate for PP-267, expressed these remarks during their addresses to corner meetings in Tibi Wakhara, Mobile Market, and Chak 156/P here the other day.

“Now, people have a chance for change and they must not let this opportunity slip from their fingers,” they said, claiming that the masses had a firm confidence in the leadership of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

They criticised the PML-N rulers for, ‘what they said’, giving rise to unemployment, inflation, terrorism, etc. in the country. “People now have a chance to lay the foundation of a new Pakistan. For the purpose, they should vote for bat on July 25,” he said, adding “They must support Imran Khan for a developed and prosperous Pakistan.”