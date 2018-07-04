Share:

MULTAN-PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the budget of 36 districts of Punjab worth Rs57 billion was spent on just Lahore but only one rain unveiled the true of face of so-called Paris.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that God forbid if a Lahore-like rain hit Multan, it would sink the city. He warned mayor and deputy mayor Multan to stay prepared for the rains.

He said that the court had issued directives for making Raja Zafarul Haq’s report public on Khatme Nubuwwat declaration issue. He hoped that the order would not only sooth the supporters of Khatme Nubuwwat drive but also promote the process of accountability in the country.

Answering a question, he said that the court had to declare its verdict on Nawaz Sharif’s cases on July 6 and it had summoned him. “Nawaz Sharif should respect the court and appear before it. The court is not bound that if Nawaz Sharif does not appear, it will not announce the verdict,” he added. He said that the PPP had the credit of accepting court decisions.

He said that it was unfortunate that a certain class remained in power in the past which looted national wealth and delivered serious harm to the country. He maintained that the caretaker government had to increase the prices of petrol and electricity due to poor policies of previous government. He warned that a big storm of price hike is going to hit the country. He said that powerloom industry in Multan is faced with the worst ever crisis of its history which was caused by 10-year N League era.

He said that the people had a chance to change fate of the country. “They should reject the looters of national wealth and chose right people to change country’s fate,” he asked the voters. He pointed out that the wife of brother of mayor was contesting election against him and entire resources of mayor’s office, Municipal Corporation and its staff are being utilized against him. He said that election meetings of his opponent candidate are being held at public offices. He demanded the caretaker government and election commission to take notice of this violation of election code.

He said that South Punjab had 46 constituencies of national assembly and he was in contact with all candidates. He claimed that the PML-N workers are in a state of hopelessness while the PPP has lost the game. He declared that the PTI would make such policies after coming into power which would strengthen national economy and offer employment to the people.

He said that the first thing that PTI would do after coming into power would be to take other parties into confidence on the issue of South Punjab province. He said that the PTI would develop consensus on the province. He claimed that the PTI would completely eliminate looting of national wealth and enact new laws to bring national wealth back from abroad.

Meanwhile, Shah Mehmood visited the office of PTI’s district president Ijaz Janjua and appreciated his efforts for the party. He said that he respected party workers who promoted PTI with their loyal efforts. He said that Ijaz Janjua led PTI in Multan 22 years ago when people used to call it a tanga party. He said that Mr Janjua rejected all temptations and stood by his leader Imran Khan during this period.