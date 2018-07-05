Share:

islamabad - It is observed that recreational spots including Shakarparian, F-9 Park, Lake View Park, Rawal Dam Park, Marghazar Zoo and number of other parks are in a shabby condition. “The parks situated in most of the sectors, including F-6, F-7, G-6, G-7 and G-8 are in pathetic conditions with broken jogging tracks, swings, lights and benches,” said Amjad Iqbal, a resident of Sector G-8/2.

He said wild bushes had grown in a park close to his house.

There was no one to replace or get them repaired, depriving his children and others of the locality of the recreational facilities, he added.–APP

A CDA official Muhammad Irfan said, “The process for the beautification of parks, playing area for kids, and green belts is already in full swing, whereas the trimming of wild bushes and shrubs and grass is also in progress. The residents, traders, civil society, and students are requested to keep the environment clean”.