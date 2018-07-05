Share:

MIRPURKHAS : Karachi Railway Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Arshad Khatak announced relaunching of Shah Latif Express Train from Mirpurkhas to Karachi via Hyderabad. He expressed these views while talking to journalists and civil society here on Wednesday at Mirpurkhas Railway Station after inspection of the railway station and its other departments.

He said that the railway station has been upgraded due to providing modern facilities to the people. He further said that on the demand of public we have decided to include an air condition coach, luggage bogy and also increasing time speed of the Mehran Express Train. The superintendent expressed happiness over the good earning from the Mehran Express Train.