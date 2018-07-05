Share:

ISLAMABAD - Observing that the Inter-Services Intelligence is not an exemption, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the country’s premier intelligence agency to submit the timeframe for removal of blockades from Khayaban-i-Suharwardy road at Abpara where the ISI’s headquarters is situated.

However, the top court also suspended the orders of Islamabad High Court (IHC) to clear the road within a week.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar while heading a three-judge bench also sought a master plan of the area and asked as to why the blockades had been erected.

A day ago, the Ministry of Defence had assured the IHC for opening the road within four weeks. However, the ministry after the IHC’s order challenged the same before the top court.

During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Syed Nayab Gardezi contended that the IHC exercised the suo motu jurisdiction while it did not has the authority to take up suo motu notices and rule on such matters.

The CJ agreed on the contention and observed that the high court had no right to take UP suo motu notices.

He however ordered the law officer to ask the ISI as to why it has erected blockades on the Khayaban-i-Suharwardy Road.

The CJ sought the master plan and asked as to why the road was closed.

He observed that this court had given the orders against encroachments on public land all over Pakistan, adding that the ISI was not exempted from it.

“Call the ISI chief. Why has the road not been opened for public use despite the court orders? This road has to be opened because it is causing trouble for the public,” the chief justice remarked.

The deputy attorney general contended that they will open the road but there were security issues, adding an alternate road was also built.

The CJ observed that this court had ordered three months ago for removing THE blockades, adding the blockades in front of Serena and Marriot had been removed. The top court while issuing orders for specifying the date of removal of blockades adjourned the hearing till Friday.