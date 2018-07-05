Share:

LAHORE - PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhray on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif had “facilitated his sons escape from the country and now he himself would not come back”.

He said the minimum sentence of Nawaz Sharif and others, under NAB law, could be of seven-year imprisonment while the maximum sentence would be at the discretion of the court.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, was given plenty of time for his defense but he could not present anything to prove his innocence. He predicted that under the law NAB, sentence of se

“If Sharifs don’t have trust on the Supreme Court and the high court then they should approach Dehli courts for justice,” said Fawad Chaudhary who had appeared before a division bench seized with hearing of his petition against his disqualification and rejection of papers for the general election.

“We personally attended the courts’ proceedings but he (Nawaz Sharif) had nothing for his defence,” he stated. He went on to say that Mr. Sharif had to accept the court orders whatever the protest he was staging against the courts.

Earlier, the court took up his petition against rejection of his nomination papers for NA-67, Jhelum and his disqualification to become member of the parliament. However, the court put off hearing on his petition till Thursday (today).