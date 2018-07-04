Share:

SAHIWAL-Former Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday expressed his hope that his party will make a clean sweep in the elections, warning the opponents to come out of delusions.

“The masses will vote the PML-N again to power on the basis of its outstanding performance by rejecting the elements who always stood between development and Pakistan.”

Shehbaz Sharif was addressing a workers convention held in connection with the election campaign of the party candidates here in Sahiwal on Wednesday.

PML-N candidates Malik Nadeem Kamran, Arshad Malik, Syed Imran Shah, and Ch Ashraf were present on the occasion.

The former chief minister lashed out at Imran Khan and Asif Zardari, dubbing them either sides of the same coin. He asked both the PPP and PTI to show any achievement on their credit during the last five years rule in KP and Sindh province. He also urged the masses to support and vote the PML-N for prosperous Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif could not maintain his balance and slipped off while climbing on the stage. The security officials, however, helped him to stand up.