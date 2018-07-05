Share:

MITHI : Water scarcity is a big issue of Thar which has also been one of the major reasons behind nutrition issue. These views were expressed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate from PS-55 Nagarparkar Qasim Siraj Soomro on Wednesday. He urged that the interim government in Sindh to pay the dues to the private firms engaged in the desert region to run and maintain the RO plants.

He feared that it would very unfortunate if plants were shutdown due to the non-payment of the dues amounting millions of rupees. Soomro said that number of diseases mainly due to nutrition were actually water born-diseases which had been one of the major issues of Thar.

He said that they would be encourage farmers to experience modern agriculture techniques, introducing projects to preserve water through small dams, establishing health and secondary education facilities in thickly populated areas, rolling out the solar powered schemes, formulation of drought policies, putting efforts to Nanagarparkar in the UNESCO’s list and equipping it for promoting tourism industry and connecting rural areas with nearest towns through road network.

Pir Noor Muhammad, the PPP candidate from NA-221 said that the party had delivered to the people of Thar and number of schemes have either been completed or in process.

Adding that their party has given due share to minority community from senate to provincial assembly. Their opponents are gathered to just grab the power rather than intention of serving their people he added.

Dr Khatu Mal urged the people to vote for the PPP as being the multicultural, multi-ethnic and above all plural approached party where everyone had space to collaborate. He said that top leadership had given him the responsibility to run the drive for the PPP nominees in Thar.