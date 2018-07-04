Share:

HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM-Pakistan came into existence in the name of Islam on the basis of Two-Nation Theory. Muslims of the subcontinent were promised an Islamic Welfare State but the ruling elite always halted the enforcement of Islamic system in the country.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan [TLP] candidate for NA-143 Ghazi Chaudhry Javed Kanwal expressed these remarks while addressing a press conference at Hujra Press Club here the other day.

He pointed out that in 1973 Constitution, there was a clause of the enforcement of Islamic laws in the country within 10 years, lamenting that the clause had been seeking its implementation over the past 35 years. “The rulers, either for their vested interests or for the contentment of the world powers, have always avoided implementation of the clause of 1973 Constitution concerning implementation of Islamic laws. By doing so, they have drawn wrath of the Almighty,” he said. “Now the TLP, under the vigorous leadership of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, has appeared on the political scenario of Pakistan. Millions of youths from across the country will vote for the TLP to materialise the dream of Sharia enforcement in the country. They will fulfil their pledge with martyrs of Pakistan Movement,” he maintained. He vehemently flayed the corrupt and incompetent past rulers for performing nothing good for uplift of the masses except looting national exchequer.

“They embezzled billions of rupees of national wealth and laundered the money to offshore accounts. Resultantly, they have made every Pakistani indebted with thousands of rupees,” he lamented.

He regretted that the violence and corruption prevailed in politics, adding that feudal and landlords had dominated the country’s political scenario. He said that internal and external enemies posed threats to the stability of Pakistan, declaring that the TLP fully supported state institutions working for protection the country. He said that the TLP had fielded its candidates in Hujra Shah Muqeem and it would defeat all political rivals on July 25 with the power of vote.