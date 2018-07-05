Share:

1.Nacho (Spain vs Portugal)

At this point, all looked good for Spain. Having clawed back level and overcome David de Gea’s dreadful goalkeeping error, this put them into the lead for the first time on the night. Of course, it wasn’t a lead they held and Ronaldo’s late equaliser punctured any momentum, but Nacho still produced his country’s standout moment of excellence. Do yourself a favour: only watch this from behind the goal. That’s really the only angle which does the contact proper justice and shows how exquisite Nacho’s technique was. It’s crisp, it’s pure – it’s as close to perfection as a half-volley gets.

2.Ronaldo (Portugal vs Spain)

The hat-trick goal, of course. The free-kick which everyone just knew was heading nowhere other than the back of the net. In Ronaldo’s private collection of free-kicks, this probably wouldn’t even make the top five. Nevertheless, the timing gives it a worthy place on this list. The game itself was a classic, back-and-forth between two flawed sides, but it was one of those nights which showed Ronaldo for the force that he still is. Even at 33, he can still open the throttle and push the pedal to the floor; this free-kick, with its perfect arc, was the exclamation point on a thrillingly powerful performance.

3.Pavard (France vs Argentina)

The build-up was fortunate; Theo Hernandez’s errant cross should never have made it through the penalty box. Nevertheless, Pavard’s finish belied the skill set of a full-back with just two professional goals to his name. The difficulty level is off the scale: approaching a moving, bouncing ball, twisting your body into the right position to shoot, and then trying to keep the ball down. Argentina would fall apart in that game, surrendering hopelessly to Paul Pogba’s vision and Kylian Mbappe’s pace, but without Pavard’s intervention maybe that wouldn’t have been the case.

4.Kroos (Germany vs Sweden)

Yes, Germany were ultimately doomed, but consider the circumstances here: it’s the last kick of the game and everything about this free-kick routine needs to be perfect - the nudge, the set by Marco Reus, and then the finish (which had to be lethally precise). Up stepped Kroos, into that tiny corner of the net it went. It was quite beautiful and there’s a reason why the slow-motion replay is still on heavy rotation across social media. More than anything else though, this was the hallmark of a world-class player. The Americans have a word - clutch - which describes it.